17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201

Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Chino Hills
House highlights:
Newer cook top and newer dishwasher
Beautiful marble entry to spacious living room
Brand new wood floor throughout and new interior paint
Distinguished blue-ribbon schools
Great school district, right off the 71 freeway.
Quiet unit on the second floor in the corner.
Convenient location near shopping and entertainment
Newly renovated!
Quartz counter tops
Glass and stone back splash
LED lighting
Built-in Bluetooth speaker systems in bathroom
Great location for commute:
3 minutes to Butterfield Ranch Elementary School
5 minutes to Westwood Charter School
7 minutes to Norco College
Nearby Chino Airport and Ontario International Airport
Amenities close!
Minutes to a newer Community Center for all age's activities
3 minutes to Meadows Park
5 minutes to El Prado Golf Courses
7 minutes to The Shoppes as well as nearby Spectrum Malls parading many national-chained stores
Pets are allowed!
Tenant pays for Electric, and Gas
Water, Sewage, Garbage, and Gardening provided by owner