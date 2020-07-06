17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201

Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Chino Hills



House highlights:

Newer cook top and newer dishwasher

Beautiful marble entry to spacious living room

Brand new wood floor throughout and new interior paint

Distinguished blue-ribbon schools

Great school district, right off the 71 freeway.

Quiet unit on the second floor in the corner.

Convenient location near shopping and entertainment



Newly renovated!

Quartz counter tops

Glass and stone back splash

LED lighting

Built-in Bluetooth speaker systems in bathroom



Great location for commute:

3 minutes to Butterfield Ranch Elementary School

5 minutes to Westwood Charter School

7 minutes to Norco College

Nearby Chino Airport and Ontario International Airport



Amenities close!

Minutes to a newer Community Center for all age's activities

3 minutes to Meadows Park

5 minutes to El Prado Golf Courses

7 minutes to The Shoppes as well as nearby Spectrum Malls parading many national-chained stores



Pets are allowed!



Tenant pays for Electric, and Gas



Water, Sewage, Garbage, and Gardening provided by owner