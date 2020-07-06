All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201
Last updated November 30 2019 at 8:45 AM

17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201

17859 Graystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17859 Graystone Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Chino Hills

House highlights:
Newer cook top and newer dishwasher
Beautiful marble entry to spacious living room
Brand new wood floor throughout and new interior paint
Distinguished blue-ribbon schools
Great school district, right off the 71 freeway.
Quiet unit on the second floor in the corner.
Convenient location near shopping and entertainment

Newly renovated!
Quartz counter tops
Glass and stone back splash
LED lighting
Built-in Bluetooth speaker systems in bathroom

Great location for commute:
3 minutes to Butterfield Ranch Elementary School
5 minutes to Westwood Charter School
7 minutes to Norco College
Nearby Chino Airport and Ontario International Airport

Amenities close!
Minutes to a newer Community Center for all age's activities
3 minutes to Meadows Park
5 minutes to El Prado Golf Courses
7 minutes to The Shoppes as well as nearby Spectrum Malls parading many national-chained stores

Pets are allowed!

Tenant pays for Electric, and Gas

Water, Sewage, Garbage, and Gardening provided by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 have any available units?
17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 have?
Some of 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17859 Graystone Ave Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles