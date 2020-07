Amenities

This beautiful home is located in a highly desirable Chino Hills neighborhood, built in 1991, 2 car garage,4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus loft can be a office, brighter Family room that connected with the kitchen. vaulted ceilings, new wood floor and natural light throughout. a lovely master suite with three additional bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs, excellent Schools.