Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

17065 Branco Drive

17065 Branco Dr
Location

17065 Branco Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
17065 Branco Drive Available 09/01/19 GRANNY SUITE ATTACHED TO BEAUTIFUL HOME in the hills of Chino Hills > EMAIL ME FOR MORE INFO - Popular two-story floor plan located on a quiet street with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. There is a granny suite with a separate entrance to the home. Home is ready for immediate move in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and new laminate and carpet floors throughout. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs.

If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:
Butterfield Ranch Elementary
Robert O. Townsend Junior High School
Chino Hills High School

This new 6 bedroom/ 3 bath home features:
* Grand two story home on large home site
* Granny Suite
* Entryway with downstairs bedroom near entrance
* Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and GE Stainless Steel appliances
* Extended T shape island for family gatherings
* California outdoor living covered patio opens into the dining room
* Garage includes extra storage area
* Spacious Master Suite
* Supersized walk-in closet
* Master Bath features dual separate sinks, soaking tub and separate shower
* Convenient upstairs laundry room

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com
EMAIL ONLY PLEASE
Phone: 909 296 5558

TO APPLY:
http://adventmgmt.com

(RLNE4242110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17065 Branco Drive have any available units?
17065 Branco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 17065 Branco Drive have?
Some of 17065 Branco Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17065 Branco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17065 Branco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17065 Branco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17065 Branco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 17065 Branco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17065 Branco Drive offers parking.
Does 17065 Branco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17065 Branco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17065 Branco Drive have a pool?
No, 17065 Branco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17065 Branco Drive have accessible units?
No, 17065 Branco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17065 Branco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17065 Branco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
