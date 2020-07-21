Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

17065 Branco Drive Available 09/01/19 GRANNY SUITE ATTACHED TO BEAUTIFUL HOME in the hills of Chino Hills > EMAIL ME FOR MORE INFO - Popular two-story floor plan located on a quiet street with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. There is a granny suite with a separate entrance to the home. Home is ready for immediate move in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and new laminate and carpet floors throughout. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs.



If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:

Butterfield Ranch Elementary

Robert O. Townsend Junior High School

Chino Hills High School



This new 6 bedroom/ 3 bath home features:

* Grand two story home on large home site

* Granny Suite

* Entryway with downstairs bedroom near entrance

* Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and GE Stainless Steel appliances

* Extended T shape island for family gatherings

* California outdoor living covered patio opens into the dining room

* Garage includes extra storage area

* Spacious Master Suite

* Supersized walk-in closet

* Master Bath features dual separate sinks, soaking tub and separate shower

* Convenient upstairs laundry room



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet

No Smoking allowed in this property



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham

Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com

EMAIL ONLY PLEASE

Phone: 909 296 5558



TO APPLY:

http://adventmgmt.com



