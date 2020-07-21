All apartments in Chino Hills
16488 Patina Court
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

16488 Patina Court

16488 Patina Court · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

16488 Patina Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You don’t want to miss this beautiful Chino Hills home that is not a typical rental you could find on the market. Located in a desirable Chino Hills area, great curb appeal, newly remodeled and tastefully decorated. 4 good-sized bedrooms, 2 3/4 bathrooms, with one guest bedroom and newly remodeled custom bathroom downstairs with granite top vanity. Modern layout and excellent floor plan boasts 2-story ceilings in spacious living room, and separate formal dining room. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Brand new Spanish porcelain tiles downstairs and luxurious modern laminate wood flooring throughout. Cozy family room has fireplace and brand new sliding doors leading to the private backyard. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Oversize master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and is large enough for a sitting/retreat area. Newly remodeled custom master bath features a double sink vanity with brand-new shower and glass enclosure, and separate tub. Indoor laundry is off the downstairs hallway. Lovely well-maintained yards with automatic sprinkler systems. Clsoe to award wining schools and shoppinfg centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16488 Patina Court have any available units?
16488 Patina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16488 Patina Court have?
Some of 16488 Patina Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16488 Patina Court currently offering any rent specials?
16488 Patina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16488 Patina Court pet-friendly?
No, 16488 Patina Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16488 Patina Court offer parking?
No, 16488 Patina Court does not offer parking.
Does 16488 Patina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16488 Patina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16488 Patina Court have a pool?
No, 16488 Patina Court does not have a pool.
Does 16488 Patina Court have accessible units?
No, 16488 Patina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16488 Patina Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16488 Patina Court does not have units with dishwashers.
