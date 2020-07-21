16488 Patina Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

You don’t want to miss this beautiful Chino Hills home that is not a typical rental you could find on the market. Located in a desirable Chino Hills area, great curb appeal, newly remodeled and tastefully decorated. 4 good-sized bedrooms, 2 3/4 bathrooms, with one guest bedroom and newly remodeled custom bathroom downstairs with granite top vanity. Modern layout and excellent floor plan boasts 2-story ceilings in spacious living room, and separate formal dining room. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Brand new Spanish porcelain tiles downstairs and luxurious modern laminate wood flooring throughout. Cozy family room has fireplace and brand new sliding doors leading to the private backyard. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Oversize master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and is large enough for a sitting/retreat area. Newly remodeled custom master bath features a double sink vanity with brand-new shower and glass enclosure, and separate tub. Indoor laundry is off the downstairs hallway. Lovely well-maintained yards with automatic sprinkler systems. Clsoe to award wining schools and shoppinfg centers