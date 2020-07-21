16425 Nesselwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Located in the Los Serranos Ranch gated community, this clean, newly painted, and beautiful home is now ready for its new residents. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet on second floor with its newly installed tile flooring on master bathroom's floor, wood flooring throughout first floor, mirrored dining room that connects to an open living room, are perfect for entertaining your guests, while large kitchen with its center island opens up to an open and large family room are perfect and cozy for your family to gather. Located on a cul-de-sac, minutes from the renowned Chino Hills schools and convenient stores, this is the ideal home for any family.