Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

16425 Nesselwood Court

16425 Nesselwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

16425 Nesselwood Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the Los Serranos Ranch gated community, this clean, newly painted, and beautiful home is now ready for its new residents. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet on second floor with its newly installed tile flooring on master bathroom's floor, wood flooring throughout first floor, mirrored dining room that connects to an open living room, are perfect for entertaining your guests, while large kitchen with its center island opens up to an open and large family room are perfect and cozy for your family to gather. Located on a cul-de-sac, minutes from the renowned Chino Hills schools and convenient stores, this is the ideal home for any family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16425 Nesselwood Court have any available units?
16425 Nesselwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16425 Nesselwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
16425 Nesselwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16425 Nesselwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 16425 Nesselwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16425 Nesselwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 16425 Nesselwood Court offers parking.
Does 16425 Nesselwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16425 Nesselwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16425 Nesselwood Court have a pool?
No, 16425 Nesselwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 16425 Nesselwood Court have accessible units?
No, 16425 Nesselwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16425 Nesselwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16425 Nesselwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16425 Nesselwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16425 Nesselwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
