All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
16401 Rainbow Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16401 Rainbow Ridge Road

16401 Rainbow Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16401 Rainbow Ridge Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pool/View And So Much More - Amazing location, very private and tranquil. Large lot over acre. Great floor plan and architecture. 3 bedrooms plus bonus room. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and back-splash, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Separate family, dining and living rooms. Central A/C and heating and dual pane windows. Tile and wood flooring, interior laundry room, 6 panel doors, remodeled bathroom and much more. 2 car attached garage with direct access, roll-up door and automatic opener. Large yard with sparkling swimming pool, rear yard cement patio and cover, front yard patio, and dog run. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,995.00
Deposit: starts at $2,995.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4572528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road have any available units?
16401 Rainbow Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road have?
Some of 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
16401 Rainbow Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16401 Rainbow Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles