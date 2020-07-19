16401 Rainbow Ridge Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pool/View And So Much More - Amazing location, very private and tranquil. Large lot over acre. Great floor plan and architecture. 3 bedrooms plus bonus room. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and back-splash, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Separate family, dining and living rooms. Central A/C and heating and dual pane windows. Tile and wood flooring, interior laundry room, 6 panel doors, remodeled bathroom and much more. 2 car attached garage with direct access, roll-up door and automatic opener. Large yard with sparkling swimming pool, rear yard cement patio and cover, front yard patio, and dog run. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,995.00

Deposit: starts at $2,995.00 (varies depending on credit)



