16142 Chandler Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in the gated Sundance Community of Chino Hills. New solid wood floor with open floor plan, fireplace and ceiling fans. Bright and airy kitchen with granite counter top. This open floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining and a nicely designed courtyard is perfect for relaxing. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suit with walk in closet and private bath. 2 car garage with direct access. This amazing Sundance Community is surrounded by blue ribbon schools, park, shopping center, hiking trails and community pool and spa.