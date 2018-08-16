All apartments in Chino Hills
16142 Chandler Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:57 AM

16142 Chandler Court

16142 Chandler Court · No Longer Available
Location

16142 Chandler Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in the gated Sundance Community of Chino Hills. New solid wood floor with open floor plan, fireplace and ceiling fans. Bright and airy kitchen with granite counter top. This open floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining and a nicely designed courtyard is perfect for relaxing. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suit with walk in closet and private bath. 2 car garage with direct access. This amazing Sundance Community is surrounded by blue ribbon schools, park, shopping center, hiking trails and community pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16142 Chandler Court have any available units?
16142 Chandler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16142 Chandler Court have?
Some of 16142 Chandler Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16142 Chandler Court currently offering any rent specials?
16142 Chandler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16142 Chandler Court pet-friendly?
No, 16142 Chandler Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16142 Chandler Court offer parking?
Yes, 16142 Chandler Court offers parking.
Does 16142 Chandler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16142 Chandler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16142 Chandler Court have a pool?
Yes, 16142 Chandler Court has a pool.
Does 16142 Chandler Court have accessible units?
No, 16142 Chandler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16142 Chandler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16142 Chandler Court has units with dishwashers.
