This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family residence with two car grage is located in a cul-de-sac location in a highly desired South Chino Hills neighborhood. Fresh interior paint. This open floor plan with high ceiling once you enter. Rincon Park and Wickman Elementary School are right behind the house. Great Location, convenient to shopping centers, markets,Los Serranos Country Club and freeway access.