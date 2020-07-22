All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

15950 Promontory Road

15950 Promontory Road · No Longer Available
Location

15950 Promontory Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in the prestigious Carriage Hills community of North Chino Hills, this beautiful home is ready for you to move in! The large formal living / dining room is  perfect for gatherings. The beautifully upgraded dine-in kitchen features plenty of custom cabinets, tile backsplash, large center island and new Kitchen Aid cooktop and double convection oven The kitchen is also open to the family room, centered around the warm fireplace with built-in bar, perfect for relaxing. First floor features a large bedroom, full bath and large laundry room with sink and storage cabinets. Upstairs, the Master Suite  has dual sink vanity, makeup vanity, large jetted tub, separate walk-in shower, with dual closets. The second floor has 3 additional bedrooms and full bath.The private rear yard features a covered patio and plenty of room to entertain. Centrally located to all major shopping & dining locations. Make this your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15950 Promontory Road have any available units?
15950 Promontory Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15950 Promontory Road have?
Some of 15950 Promontory Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15950 Promontory Road currently offering any rent specials?
15950 Promontory Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15950 Promontory Road pet-friendly?
No, 15950 Promontory Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15950 Promontory Road offer parking?
No, 15950 Promontory Road does not offer parking.
Does 15950 Promontory Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15950 Promontory Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15950 Promontory Road have a pool?
No, 15950 Promontory Road does not have a pool.
Does 15950 Promontory Road have accessible units?
No, 15950 Promontory Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15950 Promontory Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15950 Promontory Road does not have units with dishwashers.
