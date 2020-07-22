15950 Promontory Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace oven

Located in the prestigious Carriage Hills community of North Chino Hills, this beautiful home is ready for you to move in! The large formal living / dining room is perfect for gatherings. The beautifully upgraded dine-in kitchen features plenty of custom cabinets, tile backsplash, large center island and new Kitchen Aid cooktop and double convection oven The kitchen is also open to the family room, centered around the warm fireplace with built-in bar, perfect for relaxing. First floor features a large bedroom, full bath and large laundry room with sink and storage cabinets. Upstairs, the Master Suite has dual sink vanity, makeup vanity, large jetted tub, separate walk-in shower, with dual closets. The second floor has 3 additional bedrooms and full bath.The private rear yard features a covered patio and plenty of room to entertain. Centrally located to all major shopping & dining locations. Make this your dream home!