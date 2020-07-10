15886 Antelope Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled home 3 beds with 3 baths, 2 car garage, Hardwood Flooring downstairs, high vaulted ceiling, Quality Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms,beautiful remodeled kitchen, Quartz Counter Top, all Windows and Patio Doors are Energy Efficient Dual Pane. Two suite Bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus loft and the third bedroom with bath is downstairs. added space for extra dining area-approximately 80 square foot that is not included in total square footage. corner lot, close to the Shoppes at Chino Hills, 99 Ranch Market, and the 60 and 71 freeways.