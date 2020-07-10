All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

15886 Antelope Drive

15886 Antelope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15886 Antelope Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home 3 beds with 3 baths, 2 car garage, Hardwood Flooring downstairs, high vaulted ceiling, Quality Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms,beautiful remodeled kitchen, Quartz Counter Top, all Windows and Patio Doors are Energy Efficient Dual Pane. Two suite Bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus loft and the third bedroom with bath is downstairs. added space for extra dining area-approximately 80 square foot that is not included in total square footage. corner lot, close to the Shoppes at Chino Hills, 99 Ranch Market, and the 60 and 71 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15886 Antelope Drive have any available units?
15886 Antelope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15886 Antelope Drive have?
Some of 15886 Antelope Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15886 Antelope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15886 Antelope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15886 Antelope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15886 Antelope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15886 Antelope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15886 Antelope Drive offers parking.
Does 15886 Antelope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15886 Antelope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15886 Antelope Drive have a pool?
No, 15886 Antelope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15886 Antelope Drive have accessible units?
No, 15886 Antelope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15886 Antelope Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15886 Antelope Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

