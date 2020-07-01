All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 15796 Canon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
15796 Canon Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:25 AM

15796 Canon Lane

15796 Canon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15796 Canon Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not all houses in prestigious Pine Valley Estates come with a splendid golf course view. Overlooking the Western Hills Country Club, this 4-BR, 3 ½ BA property is a beautiful home with 2,879 sqft of living space. Walk thru the front door & you will find a convenient first floor suite, spacious living & dining room form the inviting center area, thru the hallway there is a powder room & 3-car garage. One tandem parking space presents the possibility for converting into a bonus room. Next to the center area there is a lovely family room with fireplace & gourmet kitchen including built-in appliances, 6-burner cook top & center island for many family fun-filled gatherings. One step to the backyard you will find lush-green grass surrounded by a variety of beautiful plants,which will comfort you as you enjoy the scenic view of the golf course, mountain & blue skies. Newly installed hardwood floors & large-size floor tiles enhance the spacious open areas of this home. The upstairs living area is made up of a spacious master bedroom, two individual bedrooms, & a sizable loft for various purposes. All bathrooms serve instant hot water. All bedroom windows come with custom shutters. The luxurious master bathroom includes newly-designed his & hers walk-in closets, separate shower & a relaxing bathtub. Only minutes away from this tranquil community, a variety of parks, stores, restaurants, markets & other services at your fingertips. Located in a great school district, welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15796 Canon Lane have any available units?
15796 Canon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15796 Canon Lane have?
Some of 15796 Canon Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15796 Canon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15796 Canon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15796 Canon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15796 Canon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15796 Canon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15796 Canon Lane offers parking.
Does 15796 Canon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15796 Canon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15796 Canon Lane have a pool?
No, 15796 Canon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15796 Canon Lane have accessible units?
No, 15796 Canon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15796 Canon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15796 Canon Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles