15796 Canon Lane

Not all houses in prestigious Pine Valley Estates come with a splendid golf course view. Overlooking the Western Hills Country Club, this 4-BR, 3 ½ BA property is a beautiful home with 2,879 sqft of living space. Walk thru the front door & you will find a convenient first floor suite, spacious living & dining room form the inviting center area, thru the hallway there is a powder room & 3-car garage. One tandem parking space presents the possibility for converting into a bonus room. Next to the center area there is a lovely family room with fireplace & gourmet kitchen including built-in appliances, 6-burner cook top & center island for many family fun-filled gatherings. One step to the backyard you will find lush-green grass surrounded by a variety of beautiful plants,which will comfort you as you enjoy the scenic view of the golf course, mountain & blue skies. Newly installed hardwood floors & large-size floor tiles enhance the spacious open areas of this home. The upstairs living area is made up of a spacious master bedroom, two individual bedrooms, & a sizable loft for various purposes. All bathrooms serve instant hot water. All bedroom windows come with custom shutters. The luxurious master bathroom includes newly-designed his & hers walk-in closets, separate shower & a relaxing bathtub. Only minutes away from this tranquil community, a variety of parks, stores, restaurants, markets & other services at your fingertips. Located in a great school district, welcome home!