15506 Oak Springs Road

This lovely turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,308 sq/ft single family home with an attached 2 car garage is situated on a large 6,325 sq/ft lot located in a quiet neighborhood of Chino Hills. The interior walls have been newly painted throughout the home. The kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, new microwave, gas stove and white cabinets. The living room features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and new carpet. The master bedroom with a bathroom also has a spacious loft with storage space. Freshly painted interior walls all throughout the home. Find privacy and relaxation in your own large private backyard with a large shady patio but also perfect for entertaining friends and family! Assigned schools are Oak Ridge Elementary, Townsend Junior High and Chino Hills High. The home is conveniently located near parks, local country clubs, shopping centers and Chino Hills State Park. An absolute gem for you to make as your home!