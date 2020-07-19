All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

15506 Oak Springs Road

15506 Oak Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Location

15506 Oak Springs Rd, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,308 sq/ft single family home with an attached 2 car garage is situated on a large 6,325 sq/ft lot located in a quiet neighborhood of Chino Hills. The interior walls have been newly painted throughout the home. The kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, new microwave, gas stove and white cabinets. The living room features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and new carpet. The master bedroom with a bathroom also has a spacious loft with storage space. Freshly painted interior walls all throughout the home. Find privacy and relaxation in your own large private backyard with a large shady patio but also perfect for entertaining friends and family! Assigned schools are Oak Ridge Elementary, Townsend Junior High and Chino Hills High. The home is conveniently located near parks, local country clubs, shopping centers and Chino Hills State Park. An absolute gem for you to make as your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15506 Oak Springs Road have any available units?
15506 Oak Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15506 Oak Springs Road have?
Some of 15506 Oak Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15506 Oak Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
15506 Oak Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15506 Oak Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 15506 Oak Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15506 Oak Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 15506 Oak Springs Road offers parking.
Does 15506 Oak Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15506 Oak Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15506 Oak Springs Road have a pool?
No, 15506 Oak Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 15506 Oak Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 15506 Oak Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15506 Oak Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15506 Oak Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
