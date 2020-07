Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

NICE TWO STORY HOME IN CHINO HILLS. EACH BEDROOM HAS IT'S OWN BATHROOM. ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. COMPOSITION ROOF. COZY FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. CEILING FAN IN EACH BEDROOM. COVERED PATIO. BUILT-IN TABLE IN KITCHEN. MANICURED LAWN. CLOSE TO PARK, SHOPPING CENTER AND FREEWAY ACCESS.