Chino Hills, CA
13249 Sunnyslope Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

13249 Sunnyslope Drive

13249 Sunnyslope Drive · (909) 376-8615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Chino Hills
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

13249 Sunnyslope Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,298

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 bedroom condo in the desired North Chino Hills area. Home has just been cleaned, tastefully upgraded, and remodeled to satisfy the renter with discriminating taste. It has 2 master suites with ceiling fans, new kitchen appliances and attractive quartz countertops, dining area with ceiling fan leads to a good-sized patio plus a living room with a fireplace and high ceilings that give it a bright and spacious appeal. This is located in the Sonrisa townhomes community, close to the Costco shopping center and surrounded by restaurants and other businesses with easy access to the freeways. The mature trees in the back provide privacy and keep the home cool even during warmer days. In the interest of safety, your credit application has to be approved by the homeowner before an appointment to tour the property can be made. No need to call or send an email requesting a tour if you have not sent your application. Please click on the supplements link for the application form. It is also available at Rentspree.com but forms from other websites can be used also. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13249 Sunnyslope Drive have any available units?
13249 Sunnyslope Drive has a unit available for $2,298 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13249 Sunnyslope Drive have?
Some of 13249 Sunnyslope Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13249 Sunnyslope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13249 Sunnyslope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13249 Sunnyslope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13249 Sunnyslope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 13249 Sunnyslope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13249 Sunnyslope Drive offers parking.
Does 13249 Sunnyslope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13249 Sunnyslope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13249 Sunnyslope Drive have a pool?
No, 13249 Sunnyslope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13249 Sunnyslope Drive have accessible units?
No, 13249 Sunnyslope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13249 Sunnyslope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13249 Sunnyslope Drive has units with dishwashers.
