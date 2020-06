13104 Glen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool hot tub

**GORGEOUS UPPER UNIT CONDO IN SOUGHT-AFTER-LOCATION AT WELL KNOWN LE PARC COMMUNITY* BRIGHT AND

VAULTED CEILING HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOM AND STUNNING LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT* LIVING ROOM

WITH HEARTWARMING FIREPLACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO* LARGE FAMILY ROOM,

LIGHTING, AND FULL-SIZED MIRROR* NEWLY A/C* GOURMET KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOORING AND BREAKFAST COUNTER*

PLENTY OF CABINETS AND MORE* MASTER BEDROOM WITH SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET, AND FULL-SIZED BATHROOM*

UPSTAIRS 2ND BEDROOM WITH CLOSET AND LARGE PATIO* WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP* ASSOCIATES AMENITIES INCLUDED

POOL, SPA* WATER, HOT WATER, TRASH GAS UTILITIES BILL COVERED* COSTCO & ROLLING RIDGE PLAZA JUST A MILE

DISTANCE* EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY 71, 60, AND 57. COME VISIT US TODAY! Owner pay for HOA No Pet.