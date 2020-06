Amenities

Fully furnished, charming and updated farmhouse on landscaped 1/4 acre. The renovated property is surrounded by a 6ft redwood fence and electronic gate for security and privacy. Features include a 55 inch 4K TV, high speed internet with phone, ADT security, and a washer and dryer. Walking distance to fairgrounds, farmers market, Costco, Starbucks, and many other shops.