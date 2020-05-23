All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 18549 Linda Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
18549 Linda Circle
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

18549 Linda Circle

18549 Linda Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18549 Linda Circle, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE THREE BEDROOM HOME IN CERRITOS--Make this your home today! - This is a Two-Story, Newly Upgraded Three (3) Bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bathroom Home in Cerritos with Stove, Dishwasher, Carpet, Laminate & Tile Flooring, Newly Painted Throughout, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage w/ Opener, Central Air, Gardener Included, No Pets Please.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2626128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18549 Linda Circle have any available units?
18549 Linda Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 18549 Linda Circle have?
Some of 18549 Linda Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18549 Linda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18549 Linda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18549 Linda Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18549 Linda Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 18549 Linda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18549 Linda Circle offers parking.
Does 18549 Linda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18549 Linda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18549 Linda Circle have a pool?
No, 18549 Linda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18549 Linda Circle have accessible units?
No, 18549 Linda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18549 Linda Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18549 Linda Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 18549 Linda Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18549 Linda Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine