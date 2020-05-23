18549 Linda Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE THREE BEDROOM HOME IN CERRITOS--Make this your home today! - This is a Two-Story, Newly Upgraded Three (3) Bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bathroom Home in Cerritos with Stove, Dishwasher, Carpet, Laminate & Tile Flooring, Newly Painted Throughout, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage w/ Opener, Central Air, Gardener Included, No Pets Please.



Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:



Safeguard Equities Inc.

14316 Bellflower Blvd.

Bellflower, CA 90706

(562) 920-7851



**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2626128)