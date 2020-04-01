All apartments in Cerritos
13319 Ashworth Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

13319 Ashworth Street

13319 Ashworth Street
Location

13319 Ashworth Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
ABC SCHOOL DIESTRICT. REMOLDED BATHROOM AND KITCHEN..... WOODEN FLOOR THROUGH OUT...FACE TO SOUTH..

....... NO LOCK BOX ...................SHOWN BY APPT .........

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13319 Ashworth Street have any available units?
13319 Ashworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 13319 Ashworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
13319 Ashworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13319 Ashworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 13319 Ashworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13319 Ashworth Street offer parking?
No, 13319 Ashworth Street does not offer parking.
Does 13319 Ashworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13319 Ashworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13319 Ashworth Street have a pool?
No, 13319 Ashworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 13319 Ashworth Street have accessible units?
No, 13319 Ashworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13319 Ashworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13319 Ashworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13319 Ashworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13319 Ashworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
