Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

13202 ANDY Street

13202 Andy Street · No Longer Available
Location

13202 Andy Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy house. Tiled floor throughout, upgraded kitchen, dual pan windows, close to Leal Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13202 ANDY Street have any available units?
13202 ANDY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13202 ANDY Street have?
Some of 13202 ANDY Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13202 ANDY Street currently offering any rent specials?
13202 ANDY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13202 ANDY Street pet-friendly?
No, 13202 ANDY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13202 ANDY Street offer parking?
Yes, 13202 ANDY Street offers parking.
Does 13202 ANDY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13202 ANDY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13202 ANDY Street have a pool?
No, 13202 ANDY Street does not have a pool.
Does 13202 ANDY Street have accessible units?
No, 13202 ANDY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13202 ANDY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13202 ANDY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13202 ANDY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13202 ANDY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

