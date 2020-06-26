All apartments in Cerritos
12519 Rose Street

12519 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

12519 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Lovely Tri-level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in prime location of Cerritos on a cul-de-sac street. Home features cathedral ceiling, Spacious Living room, Formal Dining area, Granite Kitchen counters, Upgraded baths,step down family room ,bedroom & a bath along with additional entertainment room. master bedroom with bath & 2 secondary bedrooms are upstairs. New paint, & New central air unit.
Custom landscaping in the front giving this home a great curb appeal. walk to Town center, Cerritos High & kennedy Elementry schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12519 Rose Street have any available units?
12519 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12519 Rose Street have?
Some of 12519 Rose Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12519 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
12519 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12519 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 12519 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12519 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 12519 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 12519 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12519 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12519 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 12519 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 12519 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 12519 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12519 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12519 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12519 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12519 Rose Street has units with air conditioning.
