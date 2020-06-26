12519 Rose Street

Amenities

Lovely Tri-level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in prime location of Cerritos on a cul-de-sac street. Home features cathedral ceiling, Spacious Living room, Formal Dining area, Granite Kitchen counters, Upgraded baths,step down family room ,bedroom & a bath along with additional entertainment room. master bedroom with bath & 2 secondary bedrooms are upstairs. New paint, & New central air unit.

Custom landscaping in the front giving this home a great curb appeal. walk to Town center, Cerritos High & kennedy Elementry schools