Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cerritos******Remodeled kitchen ****Remodeled bathroom ****Family Room ***Inside Laundry ***Recess lighting ****Walking distance to Pat Nixon Elementary school ****ABC school district
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11948 Bos Street have any available units?
11948 Bos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 11948 Bos Street currently offering any rent specials?
11948 Bos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.