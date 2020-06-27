All apartments in Carson
316 East 213th Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:05 PM

316 East 213th Street

316 East 213th Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 East 213th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
316 E 213th St, Carson, CA is a single family home that contains 1,518 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 East 213th Street have any available units?
316 East 213th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 316 East 213th Street have?
Some of 316 East 213th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 East 213th Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 East 213th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 East 213th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 East 213th Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street offers parking.
Does 316 East 213th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 East 213th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 East 213th Street have a pool?
No, 316 East 213th Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 East 213th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street has accessible units.
Does 316 East 213th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 East 213th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street has units with air conditioning.
