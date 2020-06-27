Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 316 East 213th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
316 East 213th Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:05 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
316 East 213th Street
316 East 213th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
316 East 213th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
316 E 213th St, Carson, CA is a single family home that contains 1,518 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 East 213th Street have any available units?
316 East 213th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carson, CA
.
What amenities does 316 East 213th Street have?
Some of 316 East 213th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 316 East 213th Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 East 213th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 East 213th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 East 213th Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street offers parking.
Does 316 East 213th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 East 213th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 East 213th Street have a pool?
No, 316 East 213th Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 East 213th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street has accessible units.
Does 316 East 213th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 East 213th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 East 213th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745
Similar Pages
Carson 1 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Carson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Calabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles