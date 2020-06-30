All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 302 W. 235th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
302 W. 235th Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

302 W. 235th Street

302 West 235th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

302 West 235th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house available - 3 beds 1 bath
Large back yard for entertaining
2 car drive way
Minutes from shopping centers, freeway

Text or call for more info

562- 665-9038

(RLNE5482868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 W. 235th Street have any available units?
302 W. 235th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 302 W. 235th Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 W. 235th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 W. 235th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 W. 235th Street is pet friendly.
Does 302 W. 235th Street offer parking?
No, 302 W. 235th Street does not offer parking.
Does 302 W. 235th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 W. 235th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 W. 235th Street have a pool?
No, 302 W. 235th Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 W. 235th Street have accessible units?
No, 302 W. 235th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 W. 235th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 W. 235th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 W. 235th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 W. 235th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles