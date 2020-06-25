All apartments in Carson
1415 East Carson Street

1415 East Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 East Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 1415 E. Carson Street #8 Carson, CA 90745
- Rent: $2,495 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,000 (On Approved Credit)
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx 1,515 sqft
*** $500 Move in Special ***

- Two Story Townhouse
- Hardwood/Tile Floors
- Granite Countertops
- Recessed Lighting
- Appliances: Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Oven, Fridge, Microwave
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Back Yard
- Two Car Garage
Utilities Included: Water & Trash

Close to 405 Freeway and Minutes from Carson Mall

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any 3rd party housing at this time ***
** No Pets **

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to view our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 4/03/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

