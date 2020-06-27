7020 Estrella De Mar Road

Amenities
7020 Estrella De Mar Rd, Carlsbad - 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2,384 sq.ft. This wonderful La Costa Home has a large front and back yard that is maintained by a gardener. There are 2 fireplaces, a Large Family Room, a Living Room & a Dining Room. The kitchen is open with views to the large private backyard.The four bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths. Close to schools, shopping and the freeway.
- No Smoking
- 1 Year Lease
- Tenant pays all Utilities
- Gardner Included
- Pets upon approval
- Rental Insurance required
Rent: $3,300
Deposit: $3,600
Processing Fee: $50.00
Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing
Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
(RLNE5471094)