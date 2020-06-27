All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

7020 Estrella De Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7020 Estrella De Mar Rd, Carlsbad - 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2,384 sq.ft. This wonderful La Costa Home has a large front and back yard that is maintained by a gardener. There are 2 fireplaces, a Large Family Room, a Living Room & a Dining Room. The kitchen is open with views to the large private backyard.The four bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths. Close to schools, shopping and the freeway.

- No Smoking
- 1 Year Lease
- Tenant pays all Utilities
- Gardner Included
- Pets upon approval
- Rental Insurance required

Rent: $3,300
Deposit: $3,600
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE5471094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Estrella De Mar Road have any available units?
7020 Estrella De Mar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 7020 Estrella De Mar Road currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Estrella De Mar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Estrella De Mar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 Estrella De Mar Road is pet friendly.
Does 7020 Estrella De Mar Road offer parking?
No, 7020 Estrella De Mar Road does not offer parking.
Does 7020 Estrella De Mar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Estrella De Mar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Estrella De Mar Road have a pool?
No, 7020 Estrella De Mar Road does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Estrella De Mar Road have accessible units?
No, 7020 Estrella De Mar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Estrella De Mar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 Estrella De Mar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Estrella De Mar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 Estrella De Mar Road does not have units with air conditioning.
