7020 Estrella De Mar Road

7020 Estrella De Mar Rd, Carlsbad - 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2,384 sq.ft. This wonderful La Costa Home has a large front and back yard that is maintained by a gardener. There are 2 fireplaces, a Large Family Room, a Living Room & a Dining Room. The kitchen is open with views to the large private backyard.The four bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths. Close to schools, shopping and the freeway.



- No Smoking

- 1 Year Lease

- Tenant pays all Utilities

- Gardner Included

- Pets upon approval

- Rental Insurance required



Rent: $3,300

Deposit: $3,600

Processing Fee: $50.00



Call 760.585.1755 to schedule a showing



Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



