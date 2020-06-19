365 N 3rd St 2

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Updated condo near downtown Campbell - Property Id: 9507



2BR/1BA - 903sqft - Great area!!! Walk 3 short blocks to Historical Downtown Campbell!! Townhouse style floor plan. Master bedroom with walk in closet! Completely remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinetry and granite counter tops. New laminate flooring and new paint throughout. New tile in bathroom and kitchen. New bathroom vanity and fixtures. Central air conditioning and forced heat. This unit comes with 1 parking space and 1 external storage closet. Laundry is onsite. Access to the communal pool and park. Easy access to highways 17, 280 and 880. Short drive to the Pruneyard, Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair. Farmer's market on Sundays and Music in the park during the summer months. Pet Friendly. Includes water, trash, sewage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9507

Property Id 9507



(RLNE5710886)