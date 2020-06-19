All apartments in Campbell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

365 N 3rd St 2

365 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

365 North 3rd Street, Campbell, CA 95008
Central Campbell

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Updated condo near downtown Campbell - Property Id: 9507

2BR/1BA - 903sqft - Great area!!! Walk 3 short blocks to Historical Downtown Campbell!! Townhouse style floor plan. Master bedroom with walk in closet! Completely remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinetry and granite counter tops. New laminate flooring and new paint throughout. New tile in bathroom and kitchen. New bathroom vanity and fixtures. Central air conditioning and forced heat. This unit comes with 1 parking space and 1 external storage closet. Laundry is onsite. Access to the communal pool and park. Easy access to highways 17, 280 and 880. Short drive to the Pruneyard, Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair. Farmer's market on Sundays and Music in the park during the summer months. Pet Friendly. Includes water, trash, sewage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 N 3rd St 2 have any available units?
365 N 3rd St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Campbell, CA.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 N 3rd St 2 have?
Some of 365 N 3rd St 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 N 3rd St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
365 N 3rd St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 N 3rd St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 N 3rd St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 365 N 3rd St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 365 N 3rd St 2 does offer parking.
Does 365 N 3rd St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 N 3rd St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 N 3rd St 2 have a pool?
Yes, 365 N 3rd St 2 has a pool.
Does 365 N 3rd St 2 have accessible units?
No, 365 N 3rd St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 365 N 3rd St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 N 3rd St 2 has units with dishwashers.
