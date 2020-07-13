Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport 24hr gym parking pool hot tub package receiving car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard green community 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access online portal sauna

Woodleaf Apartments in Campbell, CA, is a Silicon Valley oasis that provides an escape from a busy work week. Within walking distance of downtown and close to US-17, 85, and I-880, you'll have your choice of dining, shopping and recreation including the Los Gatos Trail for your hiking/biking pleasure. Our homes feature an open kitchen layout, new appliances, cabinets and countertops as well as walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with storage. Hang out by the pool, gathering friends for a picnic or getting a workout in at the fitness center. And now you can breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living. It's all waiting for you at Woodleaf Apartments.