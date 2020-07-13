Amenities
Woodleaf Apartments in Campbell, CA, is a Silicon Valley oasis that provides an escape from a busy work week. Within walking distance of downtown and close to US-17, 85, and I-880, you'll have your choice of dining, shopping and recreation including the Los Gatos Trail for your hiking/biking pleasure. Our homes feature an open kitchen layout, new appliances, cabinets and countertops as well as walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with storage. Hang out by the pool, gathering friends for a picnic or getting a workout in at the fitness center. And now you can breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living. It's all waiting for you at Woodleaf Apartments.