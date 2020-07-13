All apartments in Campbell
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:59 PM

Woodleaf

325 Union Ave · (669) 222-8765
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 7/17 and save $2000 off your first month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Location

325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 236 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,217

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,847

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$2,737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,754

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodleaf.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
green community
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
online portal
sauna
Woodleaf Apartments in Campbell, CA, is a Silicon Valley oasis that provides an escape from a busy work week. Within walking distance of downtown and close to US-17, 85, and I-880, you'll have your choice of dining, shopping and recreation including the Los Gatos Trail for your hiking/biking pleasure. Our homes feature an open kitchen layout, new appliances, cabinets and countertops as well as walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with storage. Hang out by the pool, gathering friends for a picnic or getting a workout in at the fitness center. And now you can breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living. It's all waiting for you at Woodleaf Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 75
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodleaf have any available units?
Woodleaf has 7 units available starting at $2,217 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodleaf have?
Some of Woodleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodleaf currently offering any rent specials?
Woodleaf is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 7/17 and save $2000 off your first month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is Woodleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodleaf is pet friendly.
Does Woodleaf offer parking?
Yes, Woodleaf offers parking.
Does Woodleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodleaf have a pool?
Yes, Woodleaf has a pool.
Does Woodleaf have accessible units?
No, Woodleaf does not have accessible units.
Does Woodleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodleaf has units with dishwashers.
