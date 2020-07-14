All apartments in Campbell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Pruneyard West

201 Michael Dr · (408) 320-0769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA 95008
Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$3,295

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 04 · Avail. Aug 19

$3,295

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pruneyard West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
carport
hot tub
Pruneyard West is a quaint community in Campbell that offers distinctive townhome floor plans, lush landscaping, and a tranquil environment. Each of these apartment homes feature a fully equipped kitchen and a private patio or deck. Select apartments include interior upgrades such as an in-home washer and dryer. Covered parking is available and residents can swim or relax by the sparkling pool. Pruneyard West is just seconds from shopping and entertainment at Downtown Campbell and the Pruneyard Center. Conveniently close to major freeways, residents of Pruneyard West have quick access to the rest of San Jose. Live the life you deserve and enjoy the charm of Pruneyard West.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered and Uncovered Parking. Please call for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pruneyard West have any available units?
Pruneyard West has 5 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does Pruneyard West have?
Some of Pruneyard West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pruneyard West currently offering any rent specials?
Pruneyard West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pruneyard West pet-friendly?
Yes, Pruneyard West is pet friendly.
Does Pruneyard West offer parking?
Yes, Pruneyard West offers parking.
Does Pruneyard West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pruneyard West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pruneyard West have a pool?
Yes, Pruneyard West has a pool.
Does Pruneyard West have accessible units?
No, Pruneyard West does not have accessible units.
Does Pruneyard West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pruneyard West has units with dishwashers.
