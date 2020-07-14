Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill on-site laundry carport hot tub

Pruneyard West is a quaint community in Campbell that offers distinctive townhome floor plans, lush landscaping, and a tranquil environment. Each of these apartment homes feature a fully equipped kitchen and a private patio or deck. Select apartments include interior upgrades such as an in-home washer and dryer. Covered parking is available and residents can swim or relax by the sparkling pool. Pruneyard West is just seconds from shopping and entertainment at Downtown Campbell and the Pruneyard Center. Conveniently close to major freeways, residents of Pruneyard West have quick access to the rest of San Jose. Live the life you deserve and enjoy the charm of Pruneyard West.