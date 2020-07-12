/
/
/
central campbell
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
252 Apartments for rent in Central Campbell, Campbell, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,783
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,495
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA 95008
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1141 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed820fa8f6f1752fadaaa0a This is a well-maintained and updated townhouse with a one car attached garage and one extra permitted parking spot outside.
Results within 1 mile of Central Campbell
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,237
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
944 sqft
This landscaped apartment complex is down the road from a park and features resident carports, an on-site laundry and a community pool. Pet-friendly units have air conditioning, carpeting, private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,812
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Greenery Apartment Homes
999 W Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
834 sqft
Great serenity, great value. The Greenery is a lush, beautiful, and peaceful community, green with trees, gardens, and pathways.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1165 Smith Ave. L
1165 Smith Avenue, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 bd 2.5 bath nice quiet Campbell area - Property Id: 319187 Nice quiet neighborhood, great schools, 2 large bd 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1174 Bismarck Drive
1174 Bismarck Drive, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1174 Bismarck Drive Available 07/18/20 Remodeled duplex, 2 bedroom + office in Campbell - Clean and bright, this 2 bedroom + office home is located on a tree lined street just off Hamilton Ave, near Westgate.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Victor Avenue
219 Victor Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1210 sqft
Beautiful and Updated Campbell Home - Well-kept and updated Campbell Home with beautifully manicured front and back yards! 3 bedrooms, one of which has two separate entries and could alternatively be used as an office.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4142 Ashbrook Circle
4142 Ashbrook Circle, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
1868 sqft
Great School's....
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4070 Bismarck Dr
4070 Bismarck Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
950 sqft
Fantastic Duplex in Prime Bay Area Location - Wonderfully kept duplex conveniently located in the Campbell area. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, schools, and major commuting routes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1367 Phelps Ave
1367 Phelps Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1107 sqft
1367 Phelps Ave, #1 is a 3 Bed / 2.0 Bath, 1107 square foot Condo.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
3649 Williams Rd
3649 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1400 sqft
3649 Williams Rd San Jose, CA 95117 Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath, townhouse located in Northern San Jose (Blackford District). It is situated just off of San Tomas Expressway for easy freeway access. This is a 4 unit townhouse complex.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACampbell, CALos Gatos, CASaratoga, CACupertino, CAMilpitas, CALos Altos, CA