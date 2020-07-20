All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

5604 Las Virgenes Road

5604 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Las Virgenes Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM RENTAL OK! UNFURNISHED - $2,900/MO; FULLY FURNISHED-$3800! Resort style living complex in Calabasas, just minutes away from prestigious Hidden Hills. This newly remodeled townhouse offers a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newly remodeled bathrooms, tile and wood floors through the house, a light and bright living room with a fireplace, plenty of closet space, a newly tiled patio, new washer and dryer in the unit, new A/C system, 2 detached private car garage. Above all, this unit is situated just steps from the pool and jacuzzi area. The Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a balcony also facing the pool/jacuzzi area. This unit comes completely furnished, beautifully decorated or unfurnished if needed. Comfortable, clean and nice! Perfect for extended stay, corporate housing or similar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Las Virgenes Road have any available units?
5604 Las Virgenes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 Las Virgenes Road have?
Some of 5604 Las Virgenes Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Las Virgenes Road currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Las Virgenes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Las Virgenes Road pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Las Virgenes Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 5604 Las Virgenes Road offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Las Virgenes Road offers parking.
Does 5604 Las Virgenes Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5604 Las Virgenes Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Las Virgenes Road have a pool?
Yes, 5604 Las Virgenes Road has a pool.
Does 5604 Las Virgenes Road have accessible units?
No, 5604 Las Virgenes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Las Virgenes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Las Virgenes Road does not have units with dishwashers.
