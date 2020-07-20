5604 Las Virgenes Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM RENTAL OK! UNFURNISHED - $2,900/MO; FULLY FURNISHED-$3800! Resort style living complex in Calabasas, just minutes away from prestigious Hidden Hills. This newly remodeled townhouse offers a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newly remodeled bathrooms, tile and wood floors through the house, a light and bright living room with a fireplace, plenty of closet space, a newly tiled patio, new washer and dryer in the unit, new A/C system, 2 detached private car garage. Above all, this unit is situated just steps from the pool and jacuzzi area. The Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a balcony also facing the pool/jacuzzi area. This unit comes completely furnished, beautifully decorated or unfurnished if needed. Comfortable, clean and nice! Perfect for extended stay, corporate housing or similar.