5237 Dantes View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful spacious move-in ready Calabasas home with stunning views of open land and rolling hills in secluded hidden-gem Saratoga Hills neighborhood. Nearly 3100 sq ft of splendid living space on a nearly 10,000 sq ft lot. Wonderful open floor plan with step-down living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, large family room, fireplace, wet bar, downstairs bedroom & bath. The huge master suite boast a sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closet & updated full bath. There are 3 additional upstairs bedrooms with built-ins in closets and a beautiful full bath in the hallway. Additional features include crown molding, Corian counters, convection oven, trash compactor, slide-out shelving, custom curved staircase, wood shutters, custom showers, dual-pane windows, dual-zone HVAC, copper plumbing, ceramic tile and tons of extra storage. Entertainer's backyard with covered patio, flagstone BBQ area, lush lawn, flower beds, and mature shade trees. Large gated RV storage area. Award winning Las Virgines schools. A must see property in a truly wonderful Calabasas neighborhood