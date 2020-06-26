All apartments in Calabasas
5237 Dantes View Drive

5237 Dantes View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5237 Dantes View Drive, Calabasas, CA 91301
Saratoga Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful spacious move-in ready Calabasas home with stunning views of open land and rolling hills in secluded hidden-gem Saratoga Hills neighborhood. Nearly 3100 sq ft of splendid living space on a nearly 10,000 sq ft lot. Wonderful open floor plan with step-down living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, large family room, fireplace, wet bar, downstairs bedroom & bath. The huge master suite boast a sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closet & updated full bath. There are 3 additional upstairs bedrooms with built-ins in closets and a beautiful full bath in the hallway. Additional features include crown molding, Corian counters, convection oven, trash compactor, slide-out shelving, custom curved staircase, wood shutters, custom showers, dual-pane windows, dual-zone HVAC, copper plumbing, ceramic tile and tons of extra storage. Entertainer's backyard with covered patio, flagstone BBQ area, lush lawn, flower beds, and mature shade trees. Large gated RV storage area. Award winning Las Virgines schools. A must see property in a truly wonderful Calabasas neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Dantes View Drive have any available units?
5237 Dantes View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5237 Dantes View Drive have?
Some of 5237 Dantes View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237 Dantes View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Dantes View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Dantes View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Dantes View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 5237 Dantes View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5237 Dantes View Drive offers parking.
Does 5237 Dantes View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 Dantes View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Dantes View Drive have a pool?
No, 5237 Dantes View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5237 Dantes View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5237 Dantes View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Dantes View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5237 Dantes View Drive has units with dishwashers.

