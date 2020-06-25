All apartments in Calabasas
5201 Cangas Drive

5201 Cangas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Cangas Drive, Calabasas, CA 91301
Saratoga Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT SCHOOLS! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! GREAT LOCATION! This is the PERFECT home for you! Come see this gorgeous single story home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, plus Office with private entrance. The kitchen is gourmet custom cabinetry and Viking appliances. The yard is water-conscious and has a French garden feel. The home offers dual master en-suite with lots of closet/storage space. The Master Bedroom has a fireplace and a dressing area, attached bath and sliding windows to the garden. There is a living Romm and Family Room the living room has a fire place and sliding window to the backyard. The two-car attached garage provides direct access into the home. Situated in a neighborhood close to award winning schools, restaurants, hiking trails, parks and minutes to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Cangas Drive have any available units?
5201 Cangas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Cangas Drive have?
Some of 5201 Cangas Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Cangas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Cangas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Cangas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Cangas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 5201 Cangas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Cangas Drive offers parking.
Does 5201 Cangas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Cangas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Cangas Drive have a pool?
No, 5201 Cangas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Cangas Drive have accessible units?
No, 5201 Cangas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Cangas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Cangas Drive has units with dishwashers.
