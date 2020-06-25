5201 Cangas Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT SCHOOLS! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! GREAT LOCATION! This is the PERFECT home for you! Come see this gorgeous single story home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, plus Office with private entrance. The kitchen is gourmet custom cabinetry and Viking appliances. The yard is water-conscious and has a French garden feel. The home offers dual master en-suite with lots of closet/storage space. The Master Bedroom has a fireplace and a dressing area, attached bath and sliding windows to the garden. There is a living Romm and Family Room the living room has a fire place and sliding window to the backyard. The two-car attached garage provides direct access into the home. Situated in a neighborhood close to award winning schools, restaurants, hiking trails, parks and minutes to the beach!