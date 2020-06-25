5201 Cangas Drive

Amenities
GREAT SCHOOLS! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! GREAT LOCATION! This is the PERFECT home for you! Come see this gorgeous single story home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, plus Office with private entrance. The kitchen is gourmet custom cabinetry and Viking appliances. The yard is water-conscious and has a French garden feel. The home offers dual master en-suite with lots of closet/storage space. The Master Bedroom has a fireplace and a dressing area, attached bath and sliding windows to the garden. There is a living Romm and Family Room the living room has a fire place and sliding window to the backyard. The two-car attached garage provides direct access into the home. Situated in a neighborhood close to award winning schools, restaurants, hiking trails, parks and minutes to the beach!