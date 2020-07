Amenities

Welcome home to this Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath 2,375 sq. ft. home For Lease in the beautiful Saratoga Hills Community in Agoura Hills. The home has a recently renovated kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. The owner has also placed new carpet in the bedrooms and freshly painted the home. There is a fireplace to enjoy and ideal for entertaining with a freshly manicured lawn and pool! Come and see this beautiful home today!