Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool media room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

TASTEFULLY remodeled with the highest quality in Oak Park Calabasas. Bright Upper Corner unit. Custom Cabinets with quartz counter tops & ceramic tile in the bath rooms & kitchen. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Newer laminate floors, windows and sliding door, recessed lights with dimmers. Walk to the Community pool, rec center & the lake. You are also within a short walk to the calabasas Commons with Restaurants, Shops, Market & movie theaters. Las virgenes Schools.