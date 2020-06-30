All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated December 23 2019

4642 Park Granada

4642 Park Granada · No Longer Available
Location

4642 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA 91302
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Lower south facing unit at desirable Oak Park Calabasas Condos. Light and bright. Large Master with walk-in closet. Smooth ceilings, recessed lighting. Crown molding in all rooms. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets. New laminate flooring and paint. Newer slider and door. New double pane windows and sliding door. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Large private balcony. Complex has recently undergone total renovation with new exterior paint, new asphalt, new mailboxes, etc. throughout. Quiet location in complex. Across the street from 'the Commons' with stores, restaurants, movies, entertainment etc. Close to Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center. Walk to banks, post office, Farmers' Market, City Hall. Lake privileges. Award winning Las Virgenes school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

