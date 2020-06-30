4642 Park Granada

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Lower south facing unit at desirable Oak Park Calabasas Condos. Light and bright. Large Master with walk-in closet. Smooth ceilings, recessed lighting. Crown molding in all rooms. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets. New laminate flooring and paint. Newer slider and door. New double pane windows and sliding door. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Large private balcony. Complex has recently undergone total renovation with new exterior paint, new asphalt, new mailboxes, etc. throughout. Quiet location in complex. Across the street from 'the Commons' with stores, restaurants, movies, entertainment etc. Close to Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center. Walk to banks, post office, Farmers' Market, City Hall. Lake privileges. Award winning Las Virgenes school district.