4622 Park Granada #80

Amenities
UPDATED CALABASAS CONDO FOR LEASE! - Beautiful condo in the heart of Calabasas. Walking distance to the Calabasas Commons, tennis and swim center, Old Town shops/restaurants and the farmers market on the weekends. Award winning Las Virgenes school district! Upper private unit, recently updated with new counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Unit also boasts new wood like floors, ceiling fans, living room wet bar, as well as a private balcony. Also included are two covered parking spots, plenty of guest parking, pool and spa, recreational room, lush grounds and access to beautiful Calabasas Lake!
HOA amenities include year-round heated pool and spa, on-site laundry, gym, and clubhouse facilities!.
(RLNE5669099)