Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4622 Park Granada #80

4622 Park Granada · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA 91302
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
UPDATED CALABASAS CONDO FOR LEASE! - Beautiful condo in the heart of Calabasas. Walking distance to the Calabasas Commons, tennis and swim center, Old Town shops/restaurants and the farmers market on the weekends. Award winning Las Virgenes school district! Upper private unit, recently updated with new counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Unit also boasts new wood like floors, ceiling fans, living room wet bar, as well as a private balcony. Also included are two covered parking spots, plenty of guest parking, pool and spa, recreational room, lush grounds and access to beautiful Calabasas Lake!

HOA amenities include year-round heated pool and spa, on-site laundry, gym, and clubhouse facilities!.

(RLNE5669099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Park Granada #80 have any available units?
4622 Park Granada #80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 Park Granada #80 have?
Some of 4622 Park Granada #80's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 Park Granada #80 currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Park Granada #80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Park Granada #80 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 Park Granada #80 is pet friendly.
Does 4622 Park Granada #80 offer parking?
Yes, 4622 Park Granada #80 offers parking.
Does 4622 Park Granada #80 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 Park Granada #80 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Park Granada #80 have a pool?
Yes, 4622 Park Granada #80 has a pool.
Does 4622 Park Granada #80 have accessible units?
No, 4622 Park Granada #80 does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Park Granada #80 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 Park Granada #80 has units with dishwashers.

