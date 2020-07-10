4324 WILLOW GLEN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bed 3 bathroom Mediterranean-style home, located in the Stone Creek Community. Open floor-plan w/ lots of natural light, inviting gourmet kitchen w/ Jenn-Air & Viking stainless appliances and vast bay window above sink. Sunken living room with beautiful fireplace. Hardwood flooring and carpet throughout the residence.Formal dining room with double French doors leading to the private outdoor garden, jacuzzi and lounging are perfect for entertaining and enjoying sunny Southern Ca. Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling and spacious walk-in closet and large master bath with dual sinks. Attached two-car garage. Close to the beach, state parks, hiking and mountain biking trails & Pepperdine University. Mountain views surround you, along w/ high-end retail and dining walking distance away; as well as the highly-rated Las Virgenes School District.