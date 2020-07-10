All apartments in Calabasas
Location

4324 Willow Glen Street, Calabasas, CA 91302
Stone Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed 3 bathroom Mediterranean-style home, located in the Stone Creek Community. Open floor-plan w/ lots of natural light, inviting gourmet kitchen w/ Jenn-Air & Viking stainless appliances and vast bay window above sink. Sunken living room with beautiful fireplace. Hardwood flooring and carpet throughout the residence.Formal dining room with double French doors leading to the private outdoor garden, jacuzzi and lounging are perfect for entertaining and enjoying sunny Southern Ca. Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling and spacious walk-in closet and large master bath with dual sinks. Attached two-car garage. Close to the beach, state parks, hiking and mountain biking trails & Pepperdine University. Mountain views surround you, along w/ high-end retail and dining walking distance away; as well as the highly-rated Las Virgenes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street have any available units?
4324 WILLOW GLEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street have?
Some of 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
4324 WILLOW GLEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street offers parking.
Does 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street have a pool?
No, 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street have accessible units?
No, 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 WILLOW GLEN Street has units with dishwashers.
