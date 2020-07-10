All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4201 Las Virgenes Road

4201 Las Virgenes Road · (805) 641-0125 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4201 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4201 Las Virgenes Road - Unit 119 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
4201 Las Virgenes Road - Unit 119 Available 08/01/20 Malibu Creek Apartment - Live in the serene, quiet, and well-maintained condominium close to Las Virgenes Canyon’s well-known school district, shops, restaurants, and Malibu’s beautiful beaches. This gated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a welcoming space with plenty of light from the patio, tile floors throughout the living and dining room with a traditional kitchen looking out onto the living room; all bedrooms have new carpet and the unit includes a washer and dryer within the space. The complex offers two covered carport spaces, a pool, guest parking, and a small gym space for the residents. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to live near California’s finest beaches in a wonderful community.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Las Virgenes Road have any available units?
4201 Las Virgenes Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Las Virgenes Road have?
Some of 4201 Las Virgenes Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Las Virgenes Road currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Las Virgenes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Las Virgenes Road pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Las Virgenes Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Road offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Las Virgenes Road offers parking.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Las Virgenes Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Road have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Las Virgenes Road has a pool.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Road have accessible units?
No, 4201 Las Virgenes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Las Virgenes Road does not have units with dishwashers.
