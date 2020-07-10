Amenities

4201 Las Virgenes Road - Unit 119 Available 08/01/20 Malibu Creek Apartment - Live in the serene, quiet, and well-maintained condominium close to Las Virgenes Canyon’s well-known school district, shops, restaurants, and Malibu’s beautiful beaches. This gated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a welcoming space with plenty of light from the patio, tile floors throughout the living and dining room with a traditional kitchen looking out onto the living room; all bedrooms have new carpet and the unit includes a washer and dryer within the space. The complex offers two covered carport spaces, a pool, guest parking, and a small gym space for the residents. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to live near California’s finest beaches in a wonderful community.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5970195)