Calabasas, CA
4185 Prado De La Puma
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

4185 Prado De La Puma

4185 Prado De La Puma · (818) 620-4381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4185 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Presenting this Magnificent fully furnished Spanish Style hacienda for lease short or long term. Located in the prestigious gated community of "The Oaks" in Calabasas. Enter this amazing home through iron doors and into a classic open air courtyard with stone floors and water fountains. This stunning home has incredible massive cathedral ceilings, spacious rooms with stone floors and counters. The character abounds the home is wonderfully furnished to enjoy that vacation style living. The home features 4 bedrooms suites, all with their own private bathrooms. A spacious private office, family room, and music/sound studio. The kitchen is completely updated with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, fantastic island, wet bar, coffee bar and accordion doors leading to an incredible finished entertainers backyard. The yard features, a full BBQ, an above ground spa and sitting area, a separate fire pit area and alfresco dining. Too many features to mention. Come see this Amazing home ready for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 Prado De La Puma have any available units?
4185 Prado De La Puma has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4185 Prado De La Puma have?
Some of 4185 Prado De La Puma's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4185 Prado De La Puma currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Prado De La Puma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Prado De La Puma pet-friendly?
No, 4185 Prado De La Puma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4185 Prado De La Puma offer parking?
Yes, 4185 Prado De La Puma offers parking.
Does 4185 Prado De La Puma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Prado De La Puma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Prado De La Puma have a pool?
No, 4185 Prado De La Puma does not have a pool.
Does 4185 Prado De La Puma have accessible units?
No, 4185 Prado De La Puma does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Prado De La Puma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4185 Prado De La Puma has units with dishwashers.
