4185 Prado De La Puma

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Presenting this Magnificent fully furnished Spanish Style hacienda for lease short or long term. Located in the prestigious gated community of "The Oaks" in Calabasas. Enter this amazing home through iron doors and into a classic open air courtyard with stone floors and water fountains. This stunning home has incredible massive cathedral ceilings, spacious rooms with stone floors and counters. The character abounds the home is wonderfully furnished to enjoy that vacation style living. The home features 4 bedrooms suites, all with their own private bathrooms. A spacious private office, family room, and music/sound studio. The kitchen is completely updated with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, fantastic island, wet bar, coffee bar and accordion doors leading to an incredible finished entertainers backyard. The yard features, a full BBQ, an above ground spa and sitting area, a separate fire pit area and alfresco dining. Too many features to mention. Come see this Amazing home ready for lease.