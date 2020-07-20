4125 Pulido Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible views of Santa Monica Mountains and Conejo Valley in this beautifully remodeled Mulwood home, walking distance to award-winning Las Virgenes schools (Chaparral Elementary, AC Steele Middle School, and Calabasas High), and easy driving distance to the Calabasas Commons, the Village in Woodland Hills, Malibu, and Santa Monica. Gourmet kitchen with custom European white oak cabinets and high-end appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors and Italian tiles. New dual-zoned AC. Freshly painted and ready to move-in. Sit back on the deck to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and the outdoor grill! One of the larger homes in the neighborhood with lots of room and closet space. First month rent and one month deposit to move in. Pets welcome. Come see and fall in love!