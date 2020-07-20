All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:29 AM

4125 Pulido Ct

4125 Pulido Court · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Pulido Court, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible views of Santa Monica Mountains and Conejo Valley in this beautifully remodeled Mulwood home, walking distance to award-winning Las Virgenes schools (Chaparral Elementary, AC Steele Middle School, and Calabasas High), and easy driving distance to the Calabasas Commons, the Village in Woodland Hills, Malibu, and Santa Monica. Gourmet kitchen with custom European white oak cabinets and high-end appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors and Italian tiles. New dual-zoned AC. Freshly painted and ready to move-in. Sit back on the deck to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and the outdoor grill! One of the larger homes in the neighborhood with lots of room and closet space. First month rent and one month deposit to move in. Pets welcome. Come see and fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Pulido Ct have any available units?
4125 Pulido Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Pulido Ct have?
Some of 4125 Pulido Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Pulido Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Pulido Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Pulido Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Pulido Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Pulido Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Pulido Ct offers parking.
Does 4125 Pulido Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Pulido Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Pulido Ct have a pool?
No, 4125 Pulido Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Pulido Ct have accessible units?
No, 4125 Pulido Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Pulido Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 Pulido Ct has units with dishwashers.
