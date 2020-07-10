26315 W Bravo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Updated 3/2.5 Calabasas Townhome in LVUSD- 50% off Dec. rent!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL - 50% off rent for month of December!



Updated, gorgeous end unit tri-level townhome with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms in the top-rated Los Virgenes Unified School District! This large, spacious home is freshly painted, clean, well maintained, and has a 2 car attached garage. Granite counter tops and stainless appliances in kitchen. W/D included and are front-loading Kenmore Elites Custom mounted flatscreen TV over the fireplace in LR and a balcony. Flooring is travertine with carpeted bedrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.



All 3 bathrooms upgraded. Complex includes club house, pool and spa. Water and basic cable included in rent. Close to schools ('10'-rated elementary school), hiking trails and parks, 10 minutes to Malibu!



(RLNE4431992)