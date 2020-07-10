All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 26315 W Bravo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
26315 W Bravo Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26315 W Bravo Lane

26315 Bravo Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26315 Bravo Ln, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated 3/2.5 Calabasas Townhome in LVUSD- 50% off Dec. rent!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL - 50% off rent for month of December!

Updated, gorgeous end unit tri-level townhome with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms in the top-rated Los Virgenes Unified School District! This large, spacious home is freshly painted, clean, well maintained, and has a 2 car attached garage. Granite counter tops and stainless appliances in kitchen. W/D included and are front-loading Kenmore Elites Custom mounted flatscreen TV over the fireplace in LR and a balcony. Flooring is travertine with carpeted bedrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

All 3 bathrooms upgraded. Complex includes club house, pool and spa. Water and basic cable included in rent. Close to schools ('10'-rated elementary school), hiking trails and parks, 10 minutes to Malibu!

(RLNE4431992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26315 W Bravo Lane have any available units?
26315 W Bravo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26315 W Bravo Lane have?
Some of 26315 W Bravo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26315 W Bravo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26315 W Bravo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26315 W Bravo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 26315 W Bravo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 26315 W Bravo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26315 W Bravo Lane offers parking.
Does 26315 W Bravo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26315 W Bravo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26315 W Bravo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26315 W Bravo Lane has a pool.
Does 26315 W Bravo Lane have accessible units?
No, 26315 W Bravo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26315 W Bravo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26315 W Bravo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts