Beautiful 4bed+2 bath home for lease in Calabasas. This home is located in Las Virgenes school district, 10 minutes to Malibu, very close to 101 freeway, and has very nice view. It open, & spacious. New interior, & exterior paint, new landscape, wall to wall laminated floor throughout the house, hallway bathroom is completely updated with new vanity, new wall and floor tile, new bathtub, and new faucets. The kitchen and the master bath is also updated.