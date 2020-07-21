26148 Roymor Drive

Amenities
Calabasas - VIEW ! VIEW! Beautifully REDONE Residence! Newer Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen with adjoining
Breakfast Area. Two upgraded granite Bathrooms. FOUR Bedrooms. Step down Wet Bar near Formal Dining Area.
Living room features wood burning fireplace and French doors. Newer Wood like and Tile Floors.
Newer light fixtures. Newer A/C system (4 years old), newer water heater. Really nice enclosed patio is like a Family Room. Grassy LEVEL large and PRIVATE Backyard. Perfectly situated viewing the Santa Monica Mountains and in direct path of the afternoon ocean air from Malibu. Tax
Assessor square footage does not include the lanai patio. Calabasas Schools. Truly an outstanding property.