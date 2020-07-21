All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

26148 Roymor Drive

26148 Roymor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26148 Roymor Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Calabasas - VIEW ! VIEW! Beautifully REDONE Residence! Newer Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen with adjoining
Breakfast Area. Two upgraded granite Bathrooms. FOUR Bedrooms. Step down Wet Bar near Formal Dining Area.
Living room features wood burning fireplace and French doors. Newer Wood like and Tile Floors.
Newer light fixtures. Newer A/C system (4 years old), newer water heater. Really nice enclosed patio is like a Family Room. Grassy LEVEL large and PRIVATE Backyard. Perfectly situated viewing the Santa Monica Mountains and in direct path of the afternoon ocean air from Malibu. Tax
Assessor square footage does not include the lanai patio. Calabasas Schools. Truly an outstanding property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26148 Roymor Drive have any available units?
26148 Roymor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26148 Roymor Drive have?
Some of 26148 Roymor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26148 Roymor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26148 Roymor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26148 Roymor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26148 Roymor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26148 Roymor Drive offer parking?
No, 26148 Roymor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26148 Roymor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26148 Roymor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26148 Roymor Drive have a pool?
No, 26148 Roymor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26148 Roymor Drive have accessible units?
No, 26148 Roymor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26148 Roymor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26148 Roymor Drive has units with dishwashers.
