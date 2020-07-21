All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated November 3 2019 at 2:02 AM

24825 Alexandra Court

24825 Alexandra Court · No Longer Available
Location

24825 Alexandra Court, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Remodeled Spanish vila in upscale Calabasis gated community Live among the stars (celebrities) and enjoy your own personal slice of heaven! Stunning 5 bedroom, 4 and 1/2 bath home available to rent. The house has been completely remodeled: new marble flooring throughout downstairs and beautiful hardwood floors, upstairs. Brand new kitchen with subzero refrigerator, farmers sink, and high end appliances. Formal dining room and wet bar complete with wine fridge adjoins a step down family room with fireplace. There is one bedroom and full bath downstairs (with own entrance and access to outside), perfect as an office, mother in law suite or guest room. Upstairs you will find the gorgeous master bedroom suite with its own fireplace, a huge walk in closet, and newly remodeled bath with separate toilet room. There is an additional en suite bedroom upstairs and two other bedrooms with shared (jack and Jill) bath. Outside, there is a pool, spa, waterfall feature, outdoor grill...complimented by a beautiful, city light view. The home also features high ceilings, central vacuum, and three car garage...all in a secure, guarded community that is close to the Calabasas commons, highly rated las virgenes school district and minutes away from the beautiful beaches of Malibu.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24825 Alexandra Court have any available units?
24825 Alexandra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24825 Alexandra Court have?
Some of 24825 Alexandra Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24825 Alexandra Court currently offering any rent specials?
24825 Alexandra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24825 Alexandra Court pet-friendly?
No, 24825 Alexandra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24825 Alexandra Court offer parking?
Yes, 24825 Alexandra Court offers parking.
Does 24825 Alexandra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24825 Alexandra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24825 Alexandra Court have a pool?
Yes, 24825 Alexandra Court has a pool.
Does 24825 Alexandra Court have accessible units?
No, 24825 Alexandra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24825 Alexandra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24825 Alexandra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
