24825 Alexandra Court

Remodeled Spanish vila in upscale Calabasis gated community Live among the stars (celebrities) and enjoy your own personal slice of heaven! Stunning 5 bedroom, 4 and 1/2 bath home available to rent. The house has been completely remodeled: new marble flooring throughout downstairs and beautiful hardwood floors, upstairs. Brand new kitchen with subzero refrigerator, farmers sink, and high end appliances. Formal dining room and wet bar complete with wine fridge adjoins a step down family room with fireplace. There is one bedroom and full bath downstairs (with own entrance and access to outside), perfect as an office, mother in law suite or guest room. Upstairs you will find the gorgeous master bedroom suite with its own fireplace, a huge walk in closet, and newly remodeled bath with separate toilet room. There is an additional en suite bedroom upstairs and two other bedrooms with shared (jack and Jill) bath. Outside, there is a pool, spa, waterfall feature, outdoor grill...complimented by a beautiful, city light view. The home also features high ceilings, central vacuum, and three car garage...all in a secure, guarded community that is close to the Calabasas commons, highly rated las virgenes school district and minutes away from the beautiful beaches of Malibu.