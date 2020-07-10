All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM

23675 Park Capri

23675 Park Capri · No Longer Available
Location

23675 Park Capri, Calabasas, CA 91302
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Prime location in the heart of Calabasas! Contact David Watkins 818-970-2946 to see this spacious single story two bedrooms, two baths, lower level, ground floor condo. Both bathrooms and kitchen have been updated. Large balcony off the living room with a view of the greenbelt. Laminate flooring, new carpeting in both bedrooms and tile/natural stone in both bathrooms. Master bedroom suite is large and has two closets including one walk-in closet. The community features pool, spa, gym, and park-like setting. There is an extensive facelift of the complex in progress including new exterior modern stucco finish, fresh bright paint and trim, new front doors, new asphalt driveways, new mailboxes, new porch banisters and more! The Oak Park complex is located across from The Commons with movie theaters, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to beautiful Lake Calabasas and the Tennis & Swim Center. Close proximity to Old Calabasas and easy freeway access. Located in the award-winning Las Virgenes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23675 Park Capri have any available units?
23675 Park Capri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23675 Park Capri have?
Some of 23675 Park Capri's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23675 Park Capri currently offering any rent specials?
23675 Park Capri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23675 Park Capri pet-friendly?
No, 23675 Park Capri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23675 Park Capri offer parking?
No, 23675 Park Capri does not offer parking.
Does 23675 Park Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23675 Park Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23675 Park Capri have a pool?
Yes, 23675 Park Capri has a pool.
Does 23675 Park Capri have accessible units?
No, 23675 Park Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 23675 Park Capri have units with dishwashers?
No, 23675 Park Capri does not have units with dishwashers.
