23675 Park Capri

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room tennis court

Prime location in the heart of Calabasas! Contact David Watkins 818-970-2946 to see this spacious single story two bedrooms, two baths, lower level, ground floor condo. Both bathrooms and kitchen have been updated. Large balcony off the living room with a view of the greenbelt. Laminate flooring, new carpeting in both bedrooms and tile/natural stone in both bathrooms. Master bedroom suite is large and has two closets including one walk-in closet. The community features pool, spa, gym, and park-like setting. There is an extensive facelift of the complex in progress including new exterior modern stucco finish, fresh bright paint and trim, new front doors, new asphalt driveways, new mailboxes, new porch banisters and more! The Oak Park complex is located across from The Commons with movie theaters, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to beautiful Lake Calabasas and the Tennis & Swim Center. Close proximity to Old Calabasas and easy freeway access. Located in the award-winning Las Virgenes School District.