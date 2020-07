Amenities

pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

This beautiful community gated Calabasas home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. There is a bedroom and full bath downstairs along with large family room and private dinning area. The master bedroom upstairs features a large bathroom with his and hers sinks and custom tile shower. The backyard features a pool and spa and built in BBQ. The home is located in Las Virgenes School District and close to shoppings and highways.