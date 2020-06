Amenities

2 beds 1 bath home in the heart of Magnolia Park. Walk to Roosevelt Elementary, Verdugo Park, and the shops on Magnolia Blvd (Porto's, Pinnochio's, Romancing The Bean, etc.). Recently painted inside and out, remodeled bathroom, refinished hardwood flooring, new appliances, new backyard landscaping, citrus trees, 2-car garage, covered patios, laundry room, new windows, central air, and more!