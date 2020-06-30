620 North KEYSTONE Street

Amenities

Nestled within the highly desired Magnolia Park stands a revived contemporary masterpiece unlike any home in Burbank. With an open floor plan stretching 2,521 SF amongst 4BD/3BA, gourmet chefs kitchen, glass staircase, the second floor dedicated to the master suite, an oversized pool and an easily convertible 430 SF ADU, it's hard not to fall in love with 620 N Keystone. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living area while sliding doors lead to your secluded backyard quarters perfect for children and entertaining guests. Escape to the 2nd level fully dedicated to the master bedroom complete with a walk-in closet and an opulent en-suite, which ensures parents have a serene space where they can enjoy mountain sunsets on a private balcony. Other highlights include, Thermador appliances, cedar closet, dual fireplaces, irrigation, spa, custom cabinetry and so much more. You'll love the proximity to dining, shops and the highly acclaimed Burroughs High School! A must-see property!