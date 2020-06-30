All apartments in Burbank
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:46 PM

620 North KEYSTONE Street

620 North Keystone Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 North Keystone Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Nestled within the highly desired Magnolia Park stands a revived contemporary masterpiece unlike any home in Burbank. With an open floor plan stretching 2,521 SF amongst 4BD/3BA, gourmet chefs kitchen, glass staircase, the second floor dedicated to the master suite, an oversized pool and an easily convertible 430 SF ADU, it's hard not to fall in love with 620 N Keystone. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living area while sliding doors lead to your secluded backyard quarters perfect for children and entertaining guests. Escape to the 2nd level fully dedicated to the master bedroom complete with a walk-in closet and an opulent en-suite, which ensures parents have a serene space where they can enjoy mountain sunsets on a private balcony. Other highlights include, Thermador appliances, cedar closet, dual fireplaces, irrigation, spa, custom cabinetry and so much more. You'll love the proximity to dining, shops and the highly acclaimed Burroughs High School! A must-see property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 North KEYSTONE Street have any available units?
620 North KEYSTONE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 North KEYSTONE Street have?
Some of 620 North KEYSTONE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 North KEYSTONE Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 North KEYSTONE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 North KEYSTONE Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 North KEYSTONE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 620 North KEYSTONE Street offer parking?
No, 620 North KEYSTONE Street does not offer parking.
Does 620 North KEYSTONE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 North KEYSTONE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 North KEYSTONE Street have a pool?
Yes, 620 North KEYSTONE Street has a pool.
Does 620 North KEYSTONE Street have accessible units?
No, 620 North KEYSTONE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 North KEYSTONE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 North KEYSTONE Street has units with dishwashers.

