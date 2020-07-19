All apartments in Burbank
555 E Olive Ave
555 E Olive Ave

555 E Olive Ave · No Longer Available
Location

555 E Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Call Jillian today at 818-478-0084 to schedule an appointment!

What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
Check for $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement . This is non-refundable.
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!

(RLNE4650476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 E Olive Ave have any available units?
555 E Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 E Olive Ave have?
Some of 555 E Olive Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 E Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
555 E Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 E Olive Ave pet-friendly?
No, 555 E Olive Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 555 E Olive Ave offer parking?
Yes, 555 E Olive Ave offers parking.
Does 555 E Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 E Olive Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 E Olive Ave have a pool?
Yes, 555 E Olive Ave has a pool.
Does 555 E Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 555 E Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 555 E Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 E Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
