555 E Olive Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Call Jillian today at 818-478-0084 to schedule an appointment!



What you need to qualify:

Application completed in full

Check for $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement . This is non-refundable.

Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs

Copy of ID

Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)



Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.



Thank you!!!



We hope to see you soon!



(RLNE4650476)