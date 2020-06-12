545 N Beachwood Drive

Amenities

The home you have been waiting for is finally ready for you! This adorable single story located in the heart of Burbank boasts 3 full bedrooms that offer ceiling fans and spacious closest 2 of which of have gorgeous barn sliding doors and built in closet organizers. The entire homes has been completely remodeled with rich wood flooring throughout, raised baseboards, newly painted. The spacious kitchen has beautiful quartz counters, ALL stainless steel appliances to include refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a large farm sink. You will love both of the upgraded/remodeled bathrooms, the hall bath has newer quartz vanity, and extra storage space and counter top. The master math has an over sized walk in shower with two shower heads. The master bedroom is also good sized with french doors that leads to the tranquil landscaped backyard. Also has a detached garage with a long driveway! This home is flawless! Call today to schedule your appointment as it won't last long!