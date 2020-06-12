All apartments in Burbank
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
545 N Beachwood Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

545 N Beachwood Drive

545 North Beachwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

545 North Beachwood Drive, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The home you have been waiting for is finally ready for you! This adorable single story located in the heart of Burbank boasts 3 full bedrooms that offer ceiling fans and spacious closest 2 of which of have gorgeous barn sliding doors and built in closet organizers. The entire homes has been completely remodeled with rich wood flooring throughout, raised baseboards, newly painted. The spacious kitchen has beautiful quartz counters, ALL stainless steel appliances to include refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a large farm sink. You will love both of the upgraded/remodeled bathrooms, the hall bath has newer quartz vanity, and extra storage space and counter top. The master math has an over sized walk in shower with two shower heads. The master bedroom is also good sized with french doors that leads to the tranquil landscaped backyard. Also has a detached garage with a long driveway! This home is flawless! Call today to schedule your appointment as it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 N Beachwood Drive have any available units?
545 N Beachwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 N Beachwood Drive have?
Some of 545 N Beachwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 N Beachwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 N Beachwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 N Beachwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 545 N Beachwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 545 N Beachwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 545 N Beachwood Drive offers parking.
Does 545 N Beachwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 N Beachwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 N Beachwood Drive have a pool?
No, 545 N Beachwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 545 N Beachwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 N Beachwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 N Beachwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 N Beachwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
